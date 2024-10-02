Hong Kong
Lany: a beautiful blur World Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
LANY a beautiful blur world tour
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The band announces the Asia leg of their world tour

Following from their Hong Kong concert last August, indie pop band Lany are once again returning to our shores later this year in October. Their world tour comes straight off the back of their new studio album ‘a beautiful blur’, with hit tracks such as Alonica, XXL, and Cause You Have To. Let’s place bets on whether they’ll be performing the studio or ‘Hopeless’ stripped back version of Love At First Fight at the live concert. Prices have yet to be released, but fans can secure the first round of tickets at the artist presale on March 11, while the Live Nation presale is available for members on March 13. General sales will then start on March 14.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Buy
