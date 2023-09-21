Time Out says

We couldn’t be happier that Icelandic Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey is bringing her mesmerising vocals to our shores. This musical ingénue blends jazz and bedroom pop to create her own specific style of dreamy tunes. Her debut LP Everything I Know About Love will make you mourn your own losses but simultaneously believe in love again.

Talented, plays multiple instruments, gorgeous to boot, and even recommended by V from BTS – do we need to say more? Laufey’s initial plan was to play a single night in Hong Kong, but the response has been so overwhelming that they’ve had to add a second night. Mark your calendars for September 20 and 21. Tickets are selling for $490 on Ticketflap.