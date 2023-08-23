Time Out says

With viral tracks like I Like Me Better, Paris in the Rain, and The Other under his belt, American singer-songwriter Lauv has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. He’ll be performing in several Asian cities throughout August and September as part of his upcoming The Between Albums tour, where he’ll be kicking things off in Hong Kong on August 22 to 23. Aside from performing his chart-topping tracks, Lauv will also be joined by special guest Alexander23 as a supporting act throughout the tour.



Tickets are now available on HKTicketing; find more information about the concerts on LiveNation’s website.