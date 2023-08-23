Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lauv The Between Albums Tour in Hong Kong 2023

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
lauv
Photograph: Facebook/Lauv
Advertising

Time Out says

The multi-talented American singer-songwriter returns to the city this August

With viral tracks like I Like Me Better, Paris in the Rain, and The Other under his belt, American singer-songwriter Lauv has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. He’ll be performing in several Asian cities throughout August and September as part of his upcoming The Between Albums tour, where he’ll be kicking things off in Hong Kong on August 22 to 23. Aside from performing his chart-topping tracks, Lauv will also be joined by special guest Alexander23 as a supporting act throughout the tour.

Tickets are now available on HKTicketing; find more information about the concerts on LiveNation’s website.

Details

Event website:
premier.hkticketing.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=LAUV0823
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.