Since debuting just a year ago, K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has quickly taken the world by storm, becoming one of the hottest rookie groups in their industry. The five-member girl group will be embarking on their first ever tour ‘Flame Rises’ around several Asian cities, such as Seoul, Nagoya, Osaka, Jakarta, Bangkok, as well as Hong Kong! Members Yunjin, Chaewon, Sakura, Eunchae, and Kazuha will be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on September 30; fans can expect to be blown away by high-energy smash hits like Fearless, Antifragile, and Unforgiven.



Tickets to Le Sserafim’s concert are $499, $699, $1199, and $1,799 (VIP) each. Those who purchase tickets to the concert for $1,199 will receive an official poster, whereas VIP ticket holders will receive a VIP laminate and lanyard, as well as get exclusive access to attend a sound check party.



Members of Le Sserafim’s fan club, Fearnot, can apply for ticket presale on the Korean app Weverse from now until July 21 and get prior access to purchase presale tickets from 10am on August 7 to 1am on August 8. Tickets for the general public will be available from 10am on August 8.

