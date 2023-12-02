Lee Junho’s ‘Junho The Moment 2023’ fanmeeting tour

Time Out says

South Korean singer and actor Lee Junho will be holding a fanmeeting event next month. Fans of his work in drama series such as Confession, the award-winning The Red Sleeve, his most recent King the Land, or even his music back in the 2PM days will want to seize the opportunity to see this talented artist in the flesh. Tickets run from $799 to $1,899, and while all attendees will receive merch such as photo cards, postcards, polaroids, and a print of a handwritten letter from Junho, VIP ticket holders will also get a signed poster and access to a group photo opp as well as the soundcheck party.