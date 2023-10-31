Time Out says

South Korean rapper Lee Youngji has been quickly establishing herself as a bit of a legend in the industry. Since winning the hip-hop survival show High School Rapper 3 and the 11th season of Show Me The Money, Lee has also been hosting the wildly popular web talk show No Prepare, which has seen scores of celebrity guests such as BTS’ Jin, Blackpink’s Jisoo, TXT’s Soobin, Seventeen’s Hoshi, and many more.

With her loud personality and quirky, whip-smart quips, it’s hard not to be a Lee Youngji fan. Catch her on the Hong Kong leg of her first Asia tour on October 30 and 31. Tickets start from $999, and VIP ticket holders will get to attend the pre-concert soundcheck party.