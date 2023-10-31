Hong Kong
Timeout

Lee Youngji 1st Asia Tour ‘The Main “Character”’

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Lee Youngji
Photograph: Courtesy Live NationLee Youngji
South Korean rapper Lee Youngji has been quickly establishing herself as a bit of a legend in the industry. Since winning the hip-hop survival show High School Rapper 3 and the 11th season of Show Me The Money, Lee has also been hosting the wildly popular web talk show No Prepare, which has seen scores of celebrity guests such as BTS’ Jin, Blackpink’s Jisoo, TXT’s Soobin, Seventeen’s Hoshi, and many more.

With her loud personality and quirky, whip-smart quips, it’s hard not to be a Lee Youngji fan. Catch her on the Hong Kong leg of her first Asia tour on October 30 and 31. Tickets start from $999, and VIP ticket holders will get to attend the pre-concert soundcheck party.

Catharina Cheung
Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
From $999

Dates and times

20:00Lee Youngji 1st Asia Tour ‘The Main “Character”’KITEC From $999
