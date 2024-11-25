Subscribe
Lee Youngji 2024 world tour All Or Nothing
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok

Lee Youngji 2024 world tour All Or Nothing

Lock in if you enjoyed her EP ‘16 Fantasy’

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

The K-culture president herself, Lee Youngji, is coming back to Hong Kong in November as part of her upcoming world tour! This comes hot on the heels of the release of her first EP ‘16 Fantasy’ in June, and fans are definitely going to be treated to both Youngji’s powerful rapping and signature chaotic brand of humour. If you don’t know much else besides her hilarious online talk show Not Much Prepared, then this concert is the perfect chance to get acquainted with one of South Korea’s brightest young talents.

Tickets range from $999 for general standing to $1,699 for the VIP package, which includes early entry, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a group photo session with Lee herself, a VIP-exclusive postcard, and a dedicated VIP lane to buy merch. Live Nation members can access the pre-sale on September 25 at 3pm, while general sales open on September 26.

Details

Event website:
www.klook.com/en-HK/event-detail/101026510-2024-leeyoungji-hk-concert/
Address
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

