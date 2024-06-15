Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

LiSA LiVE is Smile Always Asia Tour 2024

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
LiSA LiVE is Smile Always tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Sacra Music
Advertising

Time Out says

The last time the ‘Gurenge’ singer was in Hong Kong was back in 2018

This will be the Japanese singer-songwriter’s first time touring Asia in six years since her last tour in 2018. So far, dates for Taipei and Hong Kong have been confirmed, with Shanghai and more cities promised to come. Risa Oribe, better known by her stage name LiSA, said in a message to her fans, ‘I can finally meet you all! Thank you for waiting so long!’ Fingers crossed she’ll be singing her hit singles Gurenge and Homura.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.