Time Out says

This will be the Japanese singer-songwriter’s first time touring Asia in six years since her last tour in 2018. So far, dates for Taipei and Hong Kong have been confirmed, with Shanghai and more cities promised to come. Risa Oribe, better known by her stage name LiSA, said in a message to her fans, ‘I can finally meet you all! Thank you for waiting so long!’ Fingers crossed she’ll be singing her hit singles Gurenge and Homura.