This will be the Japanese singer-songwriter’s first time touring Asia in six years since her last tour in 2018. So far, dates for Taipei and Hong Kong have been confirmed, with Shanghai and more cities promised to come. Risa Oribe, better known by her stage name LiSA, said in a message to her fans, ‘I can finally meet you all! Thank you for waiting so long!’ Fingers crossed she’ll be singing her hit singles Gurenge and Homura.
LiSA LiVE is Smile Always Asia Tour 2024
Time Out says
The last time the ‘Gurenge’ singer was in Hong Kong was back in 2018
Details
- Address:
- AsiaWorld Expo
- Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
- Lantau Island
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video