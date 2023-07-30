Time Out says

This weekend, LKF Association is bringing an outdoor live music festival to the streets of Lan Kwai Fong. From July 29 and 30, the festival will invite local DJs and musicians across a wide variety of genres to perform for crowds at Wo On Lane Amphitheatre. The music festival will be running from 1pm until late in the evening and attendees can enjoy performances like acoustic tunes from TalkAgain, covers of legendary rock bands by MaryJane & The Gang, groovy funk hits from Funkee Tung, high-energy performances from indie pop rock band After Tales, and a crossover of cross-genre rock alt pop and Nepalese folk by Dibya Dristy.



Aside from the music performances, the festival will also offer over 100 kinds of globally renowned beers from around the world with brands such as Stella Artois, Carlsberg, Kirin, Tsingtao; as well as local breweries like Tipsy Cat and Deadman Brewery. Additionally, festivalgoers can munch on Japanese and Thai street food, as well as enjoy refreshing iced treats from XTC Gelato.



As part of their mission to give back to the community, LKF Association has invited Breer, a

local food upcycling startup that turns bread waste into craft beer, and Limitless Coffee, a community cafe that provides jobs to retirees or people with disabilities, to provide their beverages at the Summer Beat Music Festival.



Visit Lan Kwai Fong’s website to find more information about the festival.