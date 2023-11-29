Hong Kong
Timeout

Lolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023

  • Music, Pop
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Lolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Lolly ManagementLolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023
Catch the female counterpart to Mirror in their debut concert

Cantopop girl group Lolly Talk, who emerged from season four of the talent survival TV show Good Night Show - King Maker – the same show which birthed famous Cantopop bands Mirror and Error – will be holding their first concert on November 28 and 29.

Themed ‘Little Things’, the concert aims to celebrate seemingly insignificant things in life that are nevertheless profoundly influential – just like how the girls’ small dreams have now blossomed into a full-blown concert. Fans should be able to expect performances of Lolly Talk’s hits such as Set A Fire and My Seven Stars, as well as a new track Daydreaming Our Little Things.

Tickets range from $388 to $1,088, and are available to purchase at HKTicketing.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
From $388 to $1,088

Dates and times

20:00Lolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023KITEC From $388 to $1,088
20:00Lolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023KITEC From $388 to $1,088
