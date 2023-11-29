Lolly Talk Little Things Concert 2023

Time Out says

Cantopop girl group Lolly Talk, who emerged from season four of the talent survival TV show Good Night Show - King Maker – the same show which birthed famous Cantopop bands Mirror and Error – will be holding their first concert on November 28 and 29.

Themed ‘Little Things’, the concert aims to celebrate seemingly insignificant things in life that are nevertheless profoundly influential – just like how the girls’ small dreams have now blossomed into a full-blown concert. Fans should be able to expect performances of Lolly Talk’s hits such as Set A Fire and My Seven Stars, as well as a new track Daydreaming Our Little Things.

Tickets range from $388 to $1,088, and are available to purchase at HKTicketing.