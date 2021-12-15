Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Love Endures – The Harmonics Choir Hong Kong Christmas Concert

Love Endures – The Harmonics Choir Hong Kong Christmas Concert

Music The Methodist International Church , Wan Chai Wednesday December 15 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021
The Harmonics Choir Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Harmonics Choir Hong Kong
Embrace the festive cheer and enjoy delightful choral music at Love Endures, a Christmas concert presented by The Harmonics Choir Hong Kong, the largest local LGBTQIA+ and allies community choir. Featuring songs in diverse languages and of different eras, styles, and rhythms – as well as some magic Christmas music! – the concert seeks to celebrate human connection, collective power, and enduring love as we welcome 2022 with open arms. Tickets to the concert are now available at art-mate.net, so grab yours while you can!

Details
Event website: https://www.art-mate.net/doc/60967
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Methodist International Church
Address:
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Price: $250

Dates And Times
