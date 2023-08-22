Hong Kong
Mac Ayres’s ‘Comfortable Enough Tour’ in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
mac ayres
Photograph: Facebook/Mac Ayres
American singer-songwriter Mac Ayres will be coming to Hong Kong for the first time this summer as part of his ‘Comfortable Enough’ tour. Catch this soulful R&B singer-songwriter as he makes his debut performance in the city at KITEC’s Music Zone on August 22, where he’ll be singing tracks such as Easy, Get Away, Waiting, as well as performing some songs from his newest album ‘Comfortable Enough’. Get your tickets to Mac Ayres’ concert on Ticketflap’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.ticketflap.com/macayres
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00KITEC
