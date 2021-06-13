Alliance Française de Hong Kong and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau are very proud to present the fourt edition of Make Music, Hong Kong!

The fourth edition of Make Music, Hong Kong! will take up the tradition and bring a full day of music – from jazz to pop, hip-hop to electro music – at the West Kowloon Cultural District Freespace Art Park on June 13!

As a special event of the French May Arts Festival, Make Music, Hong Kong! aims to promote and encourage artistic exchanges between European countries and Hong Kong. More than 20 local bands and artists will take to the stage with live performances at the West Kowloon Cultural District Freespace Art Park (The Box, The Terrace and Lau Bak Outdoor Space). Meanwhile, four European bands and artists have recorded performances dedicated to the Hong Kong audience.

The music festival is co-funded by European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, with the participation of the Consulates General of Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, and Italian Cultural Institute.

Event registration is full already but walk-ins are more than welcome! Check out the line-up and program details here.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong