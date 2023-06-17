Hong Kong
Timeout

Make Music, Hong Kong!

  • Music
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. Make Music, Hong Kong!
The annual music celebration is back

Inspired by the Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) from France – a celebration of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere – Make Music, Hong Kong! is returning for its sixth edition. The festival will feature 24 concerts at The Fringe Club and The Wanch on June 16 and 17. This two-day music festival is a special event of the French May Arts Festival, organised by Alliance Française de Hong Kong and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau.

Enjoy world-class music performances from jazz, pop, and rock to EDM, featuring Austrian musician Alicia Edelweiss, French trio Rémi Panossian Trio, Swiss singer Andy Schaub, Italian trio Massimiliano Rolff Trio, and 16 local bands including Black Velvet Collective, Diamond 6, Don't Panic, and Gwenji. The event is free and open for all. Register for a spot today! 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong

Details

Event website:
www.makemusichk.com/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

