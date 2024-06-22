Subscribe
Alliance Française de Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

Make Music, Hong Kong! 2024

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong
Music festival Make Music, Hong Kong! returns for its seventh edition on June 21 and 22, showcasing an array of exciting music performances spanning various genres such as jazz, pop, rock, electronic, and more. 

Inspired by World Music Day, a global celebration that coincides with the summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere, the two-day event features 36 concerts from 21 local and European bands at Fringe Club and The Wanch. Organised by Alliance Française de Hong Kong and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau as part of the French May Arts Festival, this annual music fest aims to foster artistic exchanges between Hong Kong and European countries.

Participating acts this year include Jazz Lambaux from France, Hots from Poland, Marta del Grandi from Italy, Nelly from Czech Republic, Yannick Barman from Switzerland, as well as Hong Kong’s Almond Milk, DJ fatty cool, and Kvyle. 

Explore the full lineup via the official website and grab your tickets online today.

Event website:
www.makemusichk.com/news/2024-lineup
Various venues
Hong Kong

