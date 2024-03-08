Hong Kong
Mayaa Foundation 8th Annual Charity Concert

  • Music
  • The Methodist International Church, Wan Chai
Mayaa Foundation Annual Charity Concert
Photograph: Courtesy Mayaa Foundation
This year, the theme for this annual concert is ‘movie soundtracks’

The Mayaa Foundation’s charity concert returns this year with the theme of ‘movie soundtracks’, featuring a repertoire of iconic silver screen melodies from classic and well-beloved films such as Pulp Fiction, Flashdance, La Vie en Rose, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, Dirty, and more. More than 50 artists will be performing onstage, and doing so for free, including Jimmy Pittman, Domitille Delattre, Groupe Electrogene, and many more up-and-coming young artists to keep an eye on. All of the concert’s proceeds will go towards supporting the education of underprivileged children in Kathmandu or Hong Kong. Tickets are available at $290, and members of Alliance Française, L’Union des Français de l’Etranger (UFE), and HK Accueil are eligible for discounts.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
The Methodist International Church
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

