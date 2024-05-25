Hong Kong
Midori Festival by Y2K x Omni

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Lantau Island, Tung Chung
  1. Dan-Neo Midori Festival
  2. DJ Mengzy Midori Festival
A mini festival in a secret, secluded location

Hong Kong event organisers Y2K and Omni have joined forces to present Midori, a brand-new mini music festival. Head to a secluded location on May 25 to 26 to catch the best of Hong Kong’s underground electronic music scene. The lineup of leading local DJs and live acts include Gargoyle Girlfriend, Sam Futura, Dan-Neo, Mengzy, Celestial, Chaotic Pavilion, and more. 

Apart from the music, there will also be F&B vendors, a marketplace, camping grounds, cultural workshops, and other activities to keep everyone entertained. The precise location is being kept secret and will only be announced to festival-goers, but we do know that it’s on Lantau Island and will be accessible via the Mui Wo ferry from Central.

Weekend tickets are selling for $380, while tickets for the half day of festivities on Sunday are only $20. There will also be camping available so you don’t have to worry about catching the late night ferry and stumbling home on Saturday – this will cost $100 per spot, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Lantau Island
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

