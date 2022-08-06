Mirror We Are Live Concert 2022

Time Out says

Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror is putting on a concert this summer! Held at the Hong Kong Coliseum for the first time, there will be a total of 12 shows held from July 25 to 31 and August 2 to 6. Holders of Citi The Club or Mox credit cards will be given presale privileges, while tickets will be available for sale to the public on URBTIX starting May 31 at 10pm.