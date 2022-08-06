Hong Kong
Mirror We Are Live Concert 2022

  • Music
  • Hong Kong Coliseum, Hung Hom
Mirror
Photograph: Facebook/Mirror
Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror is putting on a concert this summer! Held at the Hong Kong Coliseum for the first time, there will be a total of 12 shows held from July 25 to 31 and August 2 to 6. Holders of Citi The Club or Mox credit cards will be given presale privileges, while tickets will be available for sale to the public on URBTIX starting May 31 at 10pm.

Address:
Hong Kong Coliseum
Hung Hom
Hong Kong
Price:
$480, $880, $1,280

