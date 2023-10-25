Hong Kong
Timeout

Miyavi ‘20th & Beyond’ Tour 2023

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Miyavi's 20th & Beyond world tour 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy J-glam, Mighty FreshMiyavi's 20th & Beyond world tour 2023
  2. Miyavi 20th & Beyond tour
    Photograph: Courtesy Neon Lit, This Town NeedsMiyavi 20th & Beyond tour
Time Out says

Japanese rock legend Miyavi is coming to Hong Kong!

We’re thrilled that Japanese guitar legend Miyavi is returning to our shores! If you haven’t experienced his unique guitar ‘slapping’ technique in person, this will be a great chance to do so. Miyavi announced last year that he would be reorganising The Last Rockstars band with X Japan’s leader Yoshiki, L'Arc~en~Ciel’s vocalist Hyde, and the guitarist Sugizo from Luna Sea and X Japan – namely, Japan’s top dogs in the rock music scene.

For this concert, Miyavi will be bringing on Zhou Guoxian as a special feature guest, so be there or be square on October 25. Tickets start from $690, and VIP ticket holders will receive a signed poster as well as get to attend a meet and greet photo session.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Price:
from $690

Dates and times

20:00Miyavi ‘20th & Beyond’ Tour 2023KITEC from $690
