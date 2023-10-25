Time Out says

We’re thrilled that Japanese guitar legend Miyavi is returning to our shores! If you haven’t experienced his unique guitar ‘slapping’ technique in person, this will be a great chance to do so. Miyavi announced last year that he would be reorganising The Last Rockstars band with X Japan’s leader Yoshiki, L'Arc~en~Ciel’s vocalist Hyde, and the guitarist Sugizo from Luna Sea and X Japan – namely, Japan’s top dogs in the rock music scene.

For this concert, Miyavi will be bringing on Zhou Guoxian as a special feature guest, so be there or be square on October 25. Tickets start from $690, and VIP ticket holders will receive a signed poster as well as get to attend a meet and greet photo session.