Hong Kong
Timeout

Morrissey: 40 Years of Morrissey in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Morrissey
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Catch the British icon as he celebrates four decades in the music industry

Legendary British pop sensation Morrissey has just announced the dates for his upcoming world tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his music career. Performing in Hong Kong for one evening only on November 16 at AsiaWorld-Summit, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will bring all of his biggest hits to the stage, such as Redondo Beach, You Have Killed Me, and First of the Gang to Die

Live Nation members will be able to purchase presale tickets to Morrissey’s concert on August 16 from 10am, whereas general public tickets will be available starting August 17 from 10am onwards. Visit LiveNation’s website to bag your tickets and find more details about the concert.

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

