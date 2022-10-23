Time Out says

Looking to escape from the city to a distant country? Embark on a musical journey with Sound of The Earth Music and Arts Foundation Limited as they present Music Roundabout: Sounds of the Netherlands. Witness local orchestral group Ponte Orchestra on October 23 at Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts as they collaborate with young harmonica soloist Timothy Tang to perform famous Dutch music across several eras, with tunes from the Baroque period to modern pop and folk songs. The music performances will be presented together with famous paintings, videos, and other art forms to allow concert-goers to experience a full immersion into the Dutch atmosphere. Tickets are now available for purchase on HKticketing. For more information, visit Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts’ website.