Musicus Fest 2023

  1. Camerata Salzburg
    Photograph: Courtesy Camilla PietrarelliCamerata Salzburg
  2. Louis Lortie
    Photograph: Courtesy Elias PhotographyLouis Lortie
  3. Trey Lee
    Photograph: Courtesy Musicus SocietyTrey Lee
  4. Musicus Soloists Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Musicus SocietyMusicus Soloists Hong Kong
The annual classical music celebration returns with top international musicians this November and December.

The 11th edition of Musicus Fest runs from November 11 to December 3, bringing together top musicians from Hong Kong, Australia, Austria, Canada, Italy, Germany, and South Korea for 10 concerts. This annual celebration of cross-cultural musicianship is presented by local music organisation, Musicus Society, which was founded by a group of music lovers dedicated to promoting international music collaborations and nurturing the next generation of talents. 

On November 21, Musicus Soloists Hong Kong, a group of outstanding local young soloists, is performing with critically acclaimed French-Canadian pianist and guest artistic director Louis Lortie, as well as a range of renowned overseas musicians including violinist and concertmaster Elissa Lee from Canada, violinist Kim Sang-jin from Korea, and cellist Martin Smith from Germany.

The acclaimed chamber orchestra Camerata Salzburg is making its Musicus Fest debut this year with two performances – on November 25, they will join hands with renowned cellist Trey Lee to demonstrate the rhythmic power and relentless drive of Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1. At the festival finale on November 26, the resident orchestra of Salzburg’s Mozarteum Festival is showcasing Mozart’s hidden gem, the Concertone for two Violins and Orchestra, featuring up-and-coming local violinists Fan Hiu-sing and Jeremy Hao. 

Other highlights include the family-friendly and interactive ‘Marco Polo’s Musical Encounter of East and West’ concert on November 11; solo recital ‘Next Generation Virtuosi’ on November 24 which spotlights violinist Aaron Chan, the winner of the 2023 Musicus Society Young Artist Audition; and free concerts from December 1 to 3 at Former North Kowloon Magistracy.

Tickets are available now on URBTIX, visit here for more details.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Musicus Society

