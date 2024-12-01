Over six weekends in November and December, Musicus Society will present seven programmes featuring musicians from France, Poland, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, as well as local performers. Highlights include string ensemble Musicus Soloists Hong Kong performing the Asian premiere of Umbra on November 23 after the double concerto debuts in Paris earlier in the month; a solo recital by emerging pianist virtuoso Zach Cheong Hoi-leong on November 30; and a family-friendly re-run of Marco Polo’s Musical Encounter of East and West, featuring both Chinese and Western musical instruments.

The festival closes with the renowned Sinfonia Varsovia from Poland and cellist Trey Lee, performing works by Czech master Antonín Dvořák and Polish composer Witold Lutosławski. Tickets run from $120 to $580 depending on the show, and there are also discounts of up to 20 percent for purchasing tickets to more of Musicus Fest 2024’s concerts.