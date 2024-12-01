Subscribe
  1. Sinfonia Varsovia
    Photograph: Courtesy Bartek Barczyk / Sinfonia Varsovia
  2. Musicus Soloists Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mate Steirer / Musicus Society
  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

Musicus Fest 2024

The annual classical music celebration returns with top international musicians this November and December

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Over six weekends in November and December, Musicus Society will present seven programmes featuring musicians from France, Poland, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, as well as local performers. Highlights include string ensemble Musicus Soloists Hong Kong performing the Asian premiere of Umbra on November 23 after the double concerto debuts in Paris earlier in the month; a solo recital by emerging pianist virtuoso Zach Cheong Hoi-leong on November 30; and a family-friendly re-run of Marco Polo’s Musical Encounter of East and West, featuring both Chinese and Western musical instruments. 

The festival closes with the renowned Sinfonia Varsovia from Poland and cellist Trey Lee, performing works by Czech master Antonín Dvořák and Polish composer Witold Lutosławski. Tickets run from $120 to $580 depending on the show, and there are also discounts of up to 20 percent for purchasing tickets to more of Musicus Fest 2024’s concerts.

Details

Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
