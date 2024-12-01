Musicus Fest 2024 Festival Finale: Trey Lee and Sinfonia Varsovia

This year’s Musicus Fest draws to a close with this grand finale concert featuring renowned cellist Trey Lee and Poland’s Sinfonia Varsovia. This event coincides with the 40th anniversary of Sinfonia Varsovia, which is currently on an Asia tour under the baton of award-winning German conductor Alexander Liebreich.

Reunited with Lee, who is also the artistic director of Musicus Society, they will be performing works by the Czech master Antonín Dvořák and distinguished Polish composer Witold Lutosławski. Music lovers can look forward to renditions of Dvořák’s ‘Cello Concerto in B minor’, which was the composer’s favourite among his concertos, as well as one of the most frequently performed Polish works, ‘Little Suite’ by Lutosławski, a folk-inspired piece composed in 1951. The concert will wrap up with Dvořák’s majestic ‘Symphony No. 7’ in a suitably dark touch that honours the composer’s 120th death anniversary.

Tickets run from $200 to $580, with half-price concessions available. Concert-goers who buy 10 tickets or more can also enjoy a group booking discount of 10 percent.