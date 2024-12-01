Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Sinfonia Varsovia Musicus Fest 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Bartek Barczyk / Sinfonia Varsovia
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Trey Lee Musicus Fest 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Keith Hiro / Musicus Society
    PreviousNext
    /2

Musicus Fest 2024 Festival Finale: Trey Lee and Sinfonia Varsovia

A special performance bringing together reworkings of Central European folk melodies from different composers
  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
Buy ticket
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Musicus Society
Advertising

Time Out says

This year’s Musicus Fest draws to a close with this grand finale concert featuring renowned cellist Trey Lee and Poland’s Sinfonia Varsovia. This event coincides with the 40th anniversary of Sinfonia Varsovia, which is currently on an Asia tour under the baton of award-winning German conductor Alexander Liebreich.

Reunited with Lee, who is also the artistic director of Musicus Society, they will be performing works by the Czech master Antonín Dvořák and distinguished Polish composer Witold Lutosławski. Music lovers can look forward to renditions of Dvořák’s ‘Cello Concerto in B minor’, which was the composer’s favourite among his concertos, as well as one of the most frequently performed Polish works, ‘Little Suite’ by Lutosławski, a folk-inspired piece composed in 1951. The concert will wrap up with Dvořák’s majestic ‘Symphony No. 7’ in a suitably dark touch that honours the composer’s 120th death anniversary.

Tickets run from $200 to $580, with half-price concessions available. Concert-goers who buy 10 tickets or more can also enjoy a group booking discount of 10 percent.

Details

Event website:
www.musicussociety.org/en/Musicus-Fest/Concert/Musicus-Fest-2024-Festival-Finale-Trey-Lee-And-Sinfonia-Varsovia.html
Address
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.