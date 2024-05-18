Hong Kong
Timeout

Musicus Society presents The Art of Rejuvenation

  • Music
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
English Chamber Orchestra/ Chris Christodoulou
Photograph: Courtesy English Chamber Orchestra/ Chris Christodoulou
Time Out says

Listen to the English Chamber Orchestra and witness the birth of a new media artwork

Mark your calendar for May 17 and 18 to catch Musicus Society’s ‘Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories: The Art of Rejuvenation’ at Tai Kwun's JC Cube.

Witness the internationally renowned, London-based English Chamber Orchestra breathe new life into timeless chamber works by Edward Elgar, Edvard Grieg, and more. The programme also highlights works by English composers Gustav Holst and Benjamin Britten, who honour the legacy of their musical forebears by introducing traditional techniques and incorporating elements of folk music. The Artistic Director for Musicus Society and cellist, Trey Lee, alongside rising star violinist Aaron Chan, will join hands with the orchestra to perform concertos by C.P.E. Bach and J.S. Bach respectively.

Set against the historic backdrop of Tai Kwun, the event promises a fusion of classical music tradition and contemporary innovation. Complementing the musical experience, local new media artist Phoebe Hui is commissioned to create a unique artwork that uses stepper motors repurposed from common electronics to visually interpret musical pieces, merging the past with the present.

Explore more about the programme here and purchase your tickets today.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Musicus Society

Details

Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

