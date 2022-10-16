Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

My Little Airport Look Over There You

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
My Little Airport
Photograph: My Little Airport/Facebook
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Local duo group My Little Airport have won Hongkongers over with their indie-pop sound for more than a decade. Blending English and Cantonese in their discography, My Little Airport’s songs contain witty lyrics and contain topics that are unique to Hong Kong, such as Kowloon Tong’s love hotels or passengers on the MTR at Admiralty that don’t give others space. If you want to see My Little Airport jamming out on stage, be sure to catch them in their latest concert Look Over There You at Star Hall at KITEC from October 12 to 16. Aside from performing some of their biggest hits, this concert also coincides with the release of My Little Airport’s eleventh album, so be sure to stay tuned to their Facebook and their Instagram for any new announcements. 

Tickets are now available for purchase on HKTicketing.

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.kitec.com.hk/tchi/index.php
Price:
$680

Dates and times

20:15KITEC $680
20:15KITEC $680
20:15KITEC $680
20:15KITEC $680
20:15KITEC $680
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.