Local duo group My Little Airport have won Hongkongers over with their indie-pop sound for more than a decade. Blending English and Cantonese in their discography, My Little Airport’s songs contain witty lyrics and contain topics that are unique to Hong Kong, such as Kowloon Tong’s love hotels or passengers on the MTR at Admiralty that don’t give others space. If you want to see My Little Airport jamming out on stage, be sure to catch them in their latest concert Look Over There You at Star Hall at KITEC from October 12 to 16. Aside from performing some of their biggest hits, this concert also coincides with the release of My Little Airport’s eleventh album, so be sure to stay tuned to their Facebook and their Instagram for any new announcements.



Tickets are now available for purchase on HKTicketing.