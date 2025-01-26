Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Naniwa Danshi +Alpha concert
Photograph: Courtesy Storm Labels / Starto Entertainment
  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Arena, Chek Lap Kok

Naniwa Danshi ‘+Alpha’ Asia Tour 2024+2025

The seven-piece boy band will be performing in Hong Kong for the first time

Advertising

Time Out says

Japanese boy band Naniwa Danshi has announced that Hong Kong will be the third stop on their +Alpha tour, after Taipei and Seoul. Though this is their first time ever on a Hong Kong stage, the seven members are ready to bring a big dose of youthful energy with two nights of their music and performances. Naniwa Danshi is the fourth group under Japan’s Starto Entertainment to consist of members who mainly come from the Kansai region – other music acts who also had this trait were KinKi Kids, Super Eight (formerly Kanjani8), and West. This +Alpha tour follows the release of the band’s third album of the same name, and judging by the 42 shows across nine Japanese cities that they’ve already done, we’re in for a show. Ticketing details have yet to be announced, so check back for more.

Details

Address
AsiaWorld Arena
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.