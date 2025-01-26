Japanese boy band Naniwa Danshi has announced that Hong Kong will be the third stop on their +Alpha tour, after Taipei and Seoul. Though this is their first time ever on a Hong Kong stage, the seven members are ready to bring a big dose of youthful energy with two nights of their music and performances. Naniwa Danshi is the fourth group under Japan’s Starto Entertainment to consist of members who mainly come from the Kansai region – other music acts who also had this trait were KinKi Kids, Super Eight (formerly Kanjani8), and West. This +Alpha tour follows the release of the band’s third album of the same name, and judging by the 42 shows across nine Japanese cities that they’ve already done, we’re in for a show. Ticketing details have yet to be announced, so check back for more.