After a Hong Kong fan meet with his Bad Buddy co-star Ohm early last year, Thai actor and singer Korapat Kirdpan – better known as Nanon – will be returning to our city with his own concert. The Thailand ‘Born to Beo’ concert wrapped up in March but still left fans wanting, so the 23-year-old is bringing his solo concert to us. Tickets range between $688 and $1,688, and while a random selection of attendees from the most affordable tier will receive photos and get picked to go to Nanon’s send-off session, VIP ticket holders will receive photos, signed posters, and access to both sound check and send-off. Sales start at noon on April 22.
Nanon ‘Born to Beo’ Concert in Hong Kong 2024
Time Out says
The celebrity has gone on tour following his full debut album from last November
Details
Dates and times
