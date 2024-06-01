Nanon ‘Born to Beo’ Concert in Hong Kong 2024

Time Out says

After a Hong Kong fan meet with his Bad Buddy co-star Ohm early last year, Thai actor and singer Korapat Kirdpan – better known as Nanon – will be returning to our city with his own concert. The Thailand ‘Born to Beo’ concert wrapped up in March but still left fans wanting, so the 23-year-old is bringing his solo concert to us. Tickets range between $688 and $1,688, and while a random selection of attendees from the most affordable tier will receive photos and get picked to go to Nanon’s send-off session, VIP ticket holders will receive photos, signed posters, and access to both sound check and send-off. Sales start at noon on April 22.