Hong Kong
Nanon ‘Born to Beo’ Concert in Hong Kong 2024

  • Music
  • AXA Dreamland, Ma On Shan
Nanon Born to Beo concert
Photograph: Courtesy WanXing Entertainment
Time Out says

The celebrity has gone on tour following his full debut album from last November

After a Hong Kong fan meet with his Bad Buddy co-star Ohm early last year, Thai actor and singer Korapat Kirdpan – better known as Nanon – will be returning to our city with his own concert. The Thailand ‘Born to Beo’ concert wrapped up in March but still left fans wanting, so the 23-year-old is bringing his solo concert to us. Tickets range between $688 and $1,688, and while a random selection of attendees from the most affordable tier will receive photos and get picked to go to Nanon’s send-off session, VIP ticket holders will receive photos, signed posters, and access to both sound check and send-off. Sales start at noon on April 22.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AXA Dreamland
Go Park, 9 Hoi Ying Road, Sai Sha, Tai Po
Hong Kong

Dates and times

17:00Nanon ‘Born to Beo’ ConcertAXA Dreamland
