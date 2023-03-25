Consisting of members Mark, Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, Renjun, and Chenle, Korean boy band NCT Dream are a seven-member subunit of NCT, one of K-pop’s largest boy groups to exist. If you want to catch them as they deliver high-energy performances of their chart-topping hits Chewing Gum, Hot Sauce, Boom, and more, they’ll be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 25 as part of their second world tour, The Dream Show2 : In A Dream.
Tickets will be available for purchase on HK Ticketing, find more details about the concert on AsiaWorld-Expo’s website.
NCT Dream Tour 'The Dream Show2 : In A Dream' in Hong Kong
Time Out says
The Korean boy group embarks on their second world tour after three years
Details
- Address:
- AsiaWorld Expo
- Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
- Lantau Island
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
