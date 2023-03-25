Hong Kong
NCT Dream Tour 'The Dream Show2 : In A Dream' in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Photograph: Facebook/NCT Dream
Time Out says

The Korean boy group embarks on their second world tour after three years

Consisting of members Mark, Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, Jisung, Renjun, and Chenle, Korean boy band NCT Dream are a seven-member subunit of NCT, one of K-pop’s largest boy groups to exist. If you want to catch them as they deliver high-energy performances of their chart-topping hits Chewing Gum, Hot Sauce, Boom, and more, they’ll be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 25 as part of their second world tour, The Dream Show2 : In A Dream.

Tickets will be available for purchase on HK Ticketing, find more details about the concert on AsiaWorld-Expo’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/whats-on/upcoming-events/events/nct-dream-live-in-hong-kong-2023/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

