Hong Kong
Timeout

No Limits: A Story in Strings, A Violin Recital by Ding Yijie

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Tsuen Wan Town Hall, Tsuen Wan
A Story in Strings: A Violin Recital by Ding Yijie
Photograph: Courtesy No LimitsA Story in Strings: A Violin Recital by Ding Yijie
Time Out says

Award-winning violinist Ding Yijie will perform a classical recital as part of No Limits 2024

Also part of the No Limits programme of events, award-winning violinist Ding Yijie will be performing a classical recital. The set list includes Faust Fantasy, which is a challenging piece by Henryk Wieniawski, as well as a selection of works from Mendelssohn, Dvořák, and Tchaikovsky – all songs which hold special childhood memories for Ding. Experience this vibrant rising star’s passion for music at the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are available from Art-mate and are $60 up.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Tsuen Wan Town Hall
72 Tai Ho Rd
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

