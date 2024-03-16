No Limits: A Story in Strings, A Violin Recital by Ding Yijie

Time Out says

Also part of the No Limits programme of events, award-winning violinist Ding Yijie will be performing a classical recital. The set list includes Faust Fantasy, which is a challenging piece by Henryk Wieniawski, as well as a selection of works from Mendelssohn, Dvořák, and Tchaikovsky – all songs which hold special childhood memories for Ding. Experience this vibrant rising star’s passion for music at the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are available from Art-mate and are $60 up.