Also part of the No Limits programme of events, award-winning violinist Ding Yijie will be performing a classical recital. The set list includes Faust Fantasy, which is a challenging piece by Henryk Wieniawski, as well as a selection of works from Mendelssohn, Dvořák, and Tchaikovsky – all songs which hold special childhood memories for Ding. Experience this vibrant rising star’s passion for music at the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are available from Art-mate and are $60 up.
No Limits: A Story in Strings, A Violin Recital by Ding Yijie
Award-winning violinist Ding Yijie will perform a classical recital as part of No Limits 2024
