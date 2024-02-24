Hong Kong
Timeout

No Limits: Reminiscing, A Piano Recital by Lee Shing

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
Reminiscing: A Piano Recital by Lee Shing
Photograph: Courtesy No LimitsReminiscing: A Piano Recital by Lee Shing
Time Out says

Hong Kong classical pianist Lee Shing will give the opening performance of No Limits 2024

Promoting inclusiveness and understanding through the arts, this sixth edition of No Limits will feature 17 live performances by local and global artists. These in-person and online programmes range from music, dance, theatre, and film, addressing human perspectives and topical issues faced by disabled people in modern society. The opening performance will be by Hong Kong classical pianist Lee Shing, who will play three works that have shaped his life as a performer: Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in C minor ‘Pathetique’, Sonata No. 30 in E major, and Schumann’s ‘Scenes from Childhood’ Kinderszenen. Tickets are available from $60 at Urbtix and Art-mate.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

