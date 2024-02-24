No Limits: Reminiscing, A Piano Recital by Lee Shing

Time Out says

Promoting inclusiveness and understanding through the arts, this sixth edition of No Limits will feature 17 live performances by local and global artists. These in-person and online programmes range from music, dance, theatre, and film, addressing human perspectives and topical issues faced by disabled people in modern society. The opening performance will be by Hong Kong classical pianist Lee Shing, who will play three works that have shaped his life as a performer: Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in C minor ‘Pathetique’, Sonata No. 30 in E major, and Schumann’s ‘Scenes from Childhood’ Kinderszenen. Tickets are available from $60 at Urbtix and Art-mate.