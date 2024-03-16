Hong Kong
‘Nutcracker Reimagined’ by Baltic Sea Philharmonic

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Nutcracker Reimagined by Baltic Sea Philharmonic
Photograph: Courtesy HK Arts Festival 2024Nutcracker Reimagined by Baltic Sea Philharmonic
Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic will be blended with new music

The Nutcracker has always been a Christmas staple, and this year, the Baltic Sea Philharmonic has reimagined Tchaikovsky’s much-loved musical suite with founder-conductor Kristjan Järvi. Interlacing Tchaikovsky’s classic score with additional music by Grieg, Elgar, Arvo Pärt, and Järvi himself, the inclusions nevertheless slot in with the original to cohesively create a tale of a wonderland. The Baltic Sea Philharmonic is also known for improvising and reorchestrating on the fly, so that’s something to look out for! Tickets run from $280 to $680.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00‘Nutcracker Reimagined’ by Baltic Sea PhilharmonicKITEC
