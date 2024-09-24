Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended
  1. Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour
    Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk / Polkimaging
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Olivia Rodrigo Guts world tour
    Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Acrisure Arena
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Olivia Rodrigo Guts world tour
    Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Acrisure Arena
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

With the new Asia dates, her tour will now reach 82 global shows

Pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo is currently on tour around America, the UK, and Europe until August, but she has just announced that nine dates will be added to the show, bringing Rodrigo to her first-ever run in Asia and Australia. The Asia leg of the Guts world tour will kick off in Bangkok, before moving through Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Hong Kong fans, mark your calendars for September 24. Ticket prices have yet to be fully announced, but there will be pre-sales for American Express card holders, as well as a Live Nation pre-sale opening on May 16, while general sales begin on May 17. For an elevated experience, check out the VIP package, which includes priority access to the pit, a VIP bar throughout the night, a specially designed VIP gift item, and more.

We can’t wait to see this multi-platinum, three-time Grammy winner perform hits like obsessed, good 4 u, drivers license, and ballad of a homeschooled girl – expect to emerge having screamed yourself hoarse.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.oliviarodrigo.com/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.