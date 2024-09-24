Time Out says

Pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo is currently on tour around America, the UK, and Europe until August, but she has just announced that nine dates will be added to the show, bringing Rodrigo to her first-ever run in Asia and Australia. The Asia leg of the Guts world tour will kick off in Bangkok, before moving through Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Hong Kong fans, mark your calendars for September 24. Ticket prices have yet to be fully announced, but there will be pre-sales for American Express card holders, as well as a Live Nation pre-sale opening on May 16, while general sales begin on May 17. For an elevated experience, check out the VIP package, which includes priority access to the pit, a VIP bar throughout the night, a specially designed VIP gift item, and more.

We can’t wait to see this multi-platinum, three-time Grammy winner perform hits like obsessed, good 4 u, drivers license, and ballad of a homeschooled girl – expect to emerge having screamed yourself hoarse.