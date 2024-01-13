Hong Kong
Omni Drift

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. DJ Angelika from Abyss
    Photograph: Courtesy Omni AgencyDJ Angelika from Abyss
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Gargoyle Girlfriend from Sticky Fried Vibes
    Photograph: Courtesy Omni AgencyGargoyle Girlfriend from Sticky Fried Vibes
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Omni Drift secret beach
    Photograph: Courtesy Omni AgencyA sneak peek of Omni Drift’s secret beach venue
    PreviousNext
    /3
Electronic music events organiser Omni is celebrating their second birthday with Drift, their first-ever seaside event which will be held at a secluded, secret beach location. 12 DJs will be spinning house and techno tunes from the afternoon through the entire night, including Misty Penguin, Gargoyle Girlfriend from Sticky Fried Vibes, Chingyi from Y2K, Slimefest, and Vence from VG+ and Minh.

The secret location will be sent out a week before the event, but what we do know is that guests can either do an easy 35-minute walk or take a speedboat to the beach, and that there’ll be food and drinks at the venue. It is also possible to get back to the city before midnight via public transport – but why would you do that when the tunes run all night? Free camping is available onsite for a reason. There will not be tickets sold at the door, so grab your entry for $480 – and rope in your mates for a buy-four-get-one-free discount.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Price:
$480

Dates and times

14:00Omni DriftHong Kong $480
