Hong Kong
One Ok Rock Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023 in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
One Ok Rock「Luxury Disease Asia Tour」
Photograph: Facebook/Live Nation HK
The Japanese rock band are finally making it back to our shores

Hot on the heels of their new track Make It Out Alive in August, Japanese rock band One Ok Rock have been on their Asia tour since September, and will finally be making it to Hong Kong in December! The band was initially supposed to perform in early October, but typhoon Koinu threw a wrench in those plans. Fret not – they’ve made sure the concert is fully indoors this time so there won’t be any disruptions! Their chart-topping album Luxury Disease has been certified gold in Japan, and we can’t wait to see it performed live. 

Fans originally slated to see One Ok Rock in October will have access to priority booking starting on November 6 and 7; general sales will then begin on November 8. Tickets start from $799 and will be available soon on Livenation.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.oneokrock.com/en/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
From $799

Dates and times

00:00One Ok Rock Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023AsiaWorld Expo From $799
