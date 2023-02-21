Time Out says

Consisting of members Ryan, Zack, Drew, Brent, Eddie, and Brian; American pop rock band OneRepublic are best known for their chart-topping hits like Apologize and Counting Stars, as well as their latest hit I Ain’t Worried, which was featured in the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. If you want to catch the band deliver high-energy performances as they rock out on stage, they’ll be playing at the AsiaWorld-Expo on February 21 as part of their Live In Concert world tour.

Tickets to OneRepublic’s concert is now available on hkticketing.com; find more information on LiveNation’s website.