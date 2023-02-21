Hong Kong
OneRepublic Live In Concert in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
The Grammy-nominated band returns to tour the city after six years

Consisting of members Ryan, Zack, Drew, Brent, Eddie, and Brian; American pop rock band OneRepublic are best known for their chart-topping hits like Apologize and Counting Stars, as well as their latest hit I Ain’t Worried, which was featured in the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. If you want to catch the band deliver high-energy performances as they rock out on stage, they’ll be playing at the AsiaWorld-Expo on February 21 as part of their Live In Concert world tour. 

Tickets to OneRepublic’s concert is now available on hkticketing.com; find more information on LiveNation’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1399444/onerepublic-live-in-concert-hong-kong/hong%20kong/2023-02-21/en
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$599/$699/$899

Dates and times

