OneRepublic The Artificial Paradise Tour

Time Out says

Grammy-nominated American pop rock band OneRepublic will be bringing their Artificial Paradise world tour to Macau’s Galaxy Arena in the new year. Millennial babies who grew up with their tunes will appreciate the chance to soak in their soul-stirring songs so close to home. Apart from lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, rhythm guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher, and keyboardist Brian Willett, Saudi popstar Mishaal Tamer will also be appearing onstage as a special guest. Tickets run from $599 to $1,299.