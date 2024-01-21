Hong Kong
OneRepublic The Artificial Paradise Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • Macau, Macau
OneRepublic
Photograph: Courtesy OneRepublic / LiveNationOneRepublic
The pop rock band will be playing in Macau in January

Grammy-nominated American pop rock band OneRepublic will be bringing their Artificial Paradise world tour to Macau’s Galaxy Arena in the new year. Millennial babies who grew up with their tunes will appreciate the chance to soak in their soul-stirring songs so close to home. Apart from lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, rhythm guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher, and keyboardist Brian Willett, Saudi popstar Mishaal Tamer will also be appearing onstage as a special guest. Tickets run from $599 to $1,299.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau

Dates and times

20:00OneRepublic The Artificial Paradise TourMacau
