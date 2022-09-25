Time Out says

If you want a night full of rock tunes that’ll knock your socks off, then be sure to check out Our Legend Begins on September 25. Throughout the show, four local bands will be rocking out on stage to their own original music. Starting the night off will be R.O.O.T’s unique blend of jazz, rock, and pop, followed by Zspecial’s experimental sounds. Then, unlike the eponymous box that this band gets their name from, Pandora will play feel-good tunes that brings hope to its listeners. Ending the night is Yusobeit, a four-piece band delivering Cantonese melodies blended with influences from different countries and genres.

There’s also a playlist with the bands’ songs on Kkbox, so you can familiarise yourself with the songs before the concert, or go back to them if you want to relive your night. Tickets are available for purchase here.