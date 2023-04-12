Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Phum Viphurit ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ live in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Phum Viphurit「The Greng Jai Piece」香港巡迴演唱會
Photograph: Courtesy Phum Viphurit
Advertising

Time Out says

Groove to sweet melodies by the hottest Thai artist on the scene right now

Since his feature as a guest artist on 88rising’s collaborative album, Head in the Clouds, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has become one of the biggest stars in the indie genre. As part of his upcoming Asia tour, Phum will be returning to perform in Hong Kong from April 11 to 12. Catch the indie artist at KITEC’s Music Zone, where he’ll be singing his top hits like Lover Boy and Hello Anxiety. Additionally, fans will get to enjoy tracks from Phum’s latest album, The Greng Jai Piece. Tickets are now up for grabs on Kktix’s website.

Details

Dates and times

19:00KITEC $580
19:00KITEC $580
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!