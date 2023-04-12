Time Out says

Since his feature as a guest artist on 88rising’s collaborative album, Head in the Clouds, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has become one of the biggest stars in the indie genre. As part of his upcoming Asia tour, Phum will be returning to perform in Hong Kong from April 11 to 12. Catch the indie artist at KITEC’s Music Zone, where he’ll be singing his top hits like Lover Boy and Hello Anxiety. Additionally, fans will get to enjoy tracks from Phum’s latest album, The Greng Jai Piece. Tickets are now up for grabs on Kktix’s website.