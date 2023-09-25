Time Out says

Multi award-winning rapper Post Malone is coming to Hong Kong this September as part of the Asia leg of his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ world tour. Catch the American rapper and singer-songwriter at AsiaWorld-Arena on September 25, where he’ll perform his chart-topping tracks like Congratulations, Sunflower, I Like You (A Happier Song), as well as songs from his latest album ‘Austin’. All tickets to Post Malone’s concert will be standing, starting from $1,099, then $1,799, and $2,399 (VIP) each. VIP ticket holders will receive a commemorative VIP lanyard and laminate, get prior access to enter the concert venue and visit the merchandise counter, as well as gain access to an express bar queue within AsiaWorld-Expo.



Citibank credit card holders will be able to purchase presale tickets to Post Malone’s concert on July 18 from 2pm to 11.59pm on July 19. On the following day (July 20), Live Nation members will be able to purchase their tickets from 10am until 11.59pm, whereas general public tickets will be available starting July 21 from 10am onwards. Purchase your tickets and find more details about the concert on LiveNation’s website.