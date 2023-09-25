Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Post Malone’s ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. post malone
    Photograph: Facebook/ Post Malone
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. post malone
    Photograph: Facebook/Post Malone
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Multi award-winning rapper Post Malone is coming to Hong Kong this September as part of the Asia leg of his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ world tour. Catch the American rapper and singer-songwriter at AsiaWorld-Arena on September 25, where he’ll perform his chart-topping tracks like Congratulations, Sunflower, I Like You (A Happier Song), as well as songs from his latest album ‘Austin’. All tickets to Post Malone’s concert will be standing, starting from $1,099, then $1,799, and $2,399 (VIP) each. VIP ticket holders will receive a commemorative VIP lanyard and laminate, get prior access to enter the concert venue and visit the merchandise counter, as well as gain access to an express bar queue within AsiaWorld-Expo.

Citibank credit card holders will be able to purchase presale tickets to Post Malone’s concert on July 18 from 2pm to 11.59pm on July 19. On the following day (July 20), Live Nation members will be able to purchase their tickets from 10am until 11.59pm, whereas general public tickets will be available starting July 21 from 10am onwards. Purchase your tickets and find more details about the concert on LiveNation’s website.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.