Prison Yard Festival: Music From Within

Back for the second year running, the Prison Yard in Tai Kwun will be transformed into a music performance space for 10 days. There will be a total of eight wide-ranging programmes, including two performances by the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, an orchestra with the mission of exemplifying peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. Hong Kong-born pianist Chiyan Wong will also give a piano recital, visiting pieces from Mozart, Paganini, and Liszt. The event will close with violinist Wang Liang as he performs Bach, Brahms, and Bartok with his colleagues from the Hong Kong Philharmonic. Before the concert proceeds each evening, there will be a short pre-concert performance on the Laundry Steps of the Prison Yard, so be sure to check that out.



Tickets for the Prison Yard Festival are available on Urbtix and art-mate.net. Visit the Tai Kwun website for the programme schedule and more details.