Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Prison Yard Festival: Music From Within

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
  1. Prison Yard Festival: Music From Within
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai KwunPrison Yard Festival: Music From Within
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Prison Yard Festival: Music From Within
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai KwunPrison Yard Festival: Music From Within
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Tai Kwun’s Prison Yard will embrace musical freedom with this festival

Back for the second year running, the Prison Yard in Tai Kwun will be transformed into a music performance space for 10 days. There will be a total of eight wide-ranging programmes, including two performances by the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, an orchestra with the mission of exemplifying peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. Hong Kong-born pianist Chiyan Wong will also give a piano recital, visiting pieces from Mozart, Paganini, and Liszt. The event will close with violinist Wang Liang as he performs Bach, Brahms, and Bartok with his colleagues from the Hong Kong Philharmonic. Before the concert proceeds each evening, there will be a short pre-concert performance on the Laundry Steps of the Prison Yard, so be sure to check that out.


Tickets for the Prison Yard Festival are available on Urbtix and art-mate.net. Visit the Tai Kwun website for the programme schedule and more details.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.