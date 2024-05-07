Time Out says

Fans who couldn’t get to see the acclaimed Japanese rock band Radwimps during their sold-out world tour last year, flex your fingers and get ready to click for tickets. The band will be going back on the road this year with their ‘The way you yawn, and the outcry of Peace’ world tour, starting off at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium on April 6.

For one night only, the tour will take Radwimps to our very own AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday, May 7. Pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin at 3pm on February 5, while general sales start on February 6 on cityline.com. If you liked the soundtrack for Makoto Shinkai’s hit movies Your Name and Suzume, don’t miss the chance to see the band behind the scores play live. If you see us crying in the audience, no you didn’t.