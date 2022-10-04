Time Out says

If you don’t want to step out of the house but still want to have fun and relax on your public holiday, then be sure to tune into Restpiration. Presented by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups partners and The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Respiration is an online concert taking place on October 4 at Macpherson Stadium from 5pm to 7pm. With the concert’s name being a combination of the words rest, respire, and inspire; this concert aims to promote positive thinking and will leave you feeling invigorated.

Hear all your favourite tunes from the likes of Joey Wong, ToNick, Panther Chan, Lolly Talk, and Wilson Ng, and catch performances by harmonica quintet RedBricks, a cappella group AMuiXis, brass band Lucky Six, and Japanese drum troupe Gekko Taiko Centre.

Additionally, Restpiration will also be presenting modern dance performances from esteemed choreographer Andy Wong and sand drawings from artist Machai.

Catch the Respiration concert livestream on Cultural Services Unit’s Youtube channel and Facebook page, or rewatch the concert as many times as you want until November 13.