Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Respiration 2022

  • Music, Pop
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
  1. Lucky 6
    Photograph: Lucky 6/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. gekko taikoo centre
    Photograph: Gekko Taikoo Centre/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. AMuiXis
    Photograph: AMuiXis/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Relax to music, dance, and art performances in this online concert

If you don’t want to step out of the house but still want to have fun and relax on your public holiday, then be sure to tune into Restpiration. Presented by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups partners and The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Respiration is an online concert taking place on October 4 at Macpherson Stadium from 5pm to 7pm. With the concert’s name being a combination of the words rest, respire, and inspire; this concert aims to promote positive thinking and will leave you feeling invigorated.

Hear all your favourite tunes from the likes of Joey Wong, ToNick, Panther Chan, Lolly Talk, and Wilson Ng, and catch performances by harmonica quintet RedBricks, a cappella group AMuiXis, brass band Lucky Six, and Japanese drum troupe Gekko Taiko Centre.

Additionally, Restpiration will also be presenting modern dance performances from esteemed choreographer Andy Wong and sand drawings from artist Machai. 

Catch the Respiration concert livestream on Cultural Services Unit’s Youtube channel and Facebook page, or rewatch the concert as many times as you want until November 13.

Details

Event website:
restpiration.hk/#
Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.