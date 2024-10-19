Ridiculously Kiri T Live 2024

Homegrown singer-songwriter Kiri T will be having her first solo concert on October 19, delving into her journey and experiences in music production. She’s known for writing tracks for artists the likes of Joey Yung, Jan Lamb, and Janice Vidal, but songwriting was an artistic space she once felt lost in. Audiences and fans can now immerse themselves in Kiri’s musicality that she has honed since the tender age of 14. Tickets to her concert are on sale for $650.