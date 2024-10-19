Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Ridiculously Kiri T Live 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Warner Music Hong Kong
  • Music, Pop
  • Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon

Ridiculously Kiri T Live 2024

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Homegrown singer-songwriter Kiri T will be having her first solo concert on October 19, delving into her journey and experiences in music production. She’s known for writing tracks for artists the likes of Joey Yung, Jan Lamb, and Janice Vidal, but songwriting was an artistic space she once felt lost in. Audiences and fans can now immerse themselves in Kiri’s musicality that she has honed since the tender age of 14. Tickets to her concert are on sale for $650.

Details

Address
Freespace at West Kowloon Art Park
No. 18 Museum Drive, West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.