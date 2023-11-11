Hong Kong
Rock Show For All!

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Fringe Club, Central
  1. What They Do
    Photograph: Courtesy The UndergroundWhat They Do
  2. KVYLE
    Photograph: Courtesy The UndergroundKVYLE
  3. After After Party
    Photograph: Courtesy The UndergroundAfter After Party
Get ready for a night of rock and alt metal

Live music venue The Underground is presenting a night of diverse musical performances with a lineup of talented bands. Local comedy rock band After After Party will kick things off with their humorous songs that are spot-on with picking out the aggravating parts of Hong Kong life. Shiver Shadow and What They Do will also get the house shaking with punchy rock and alt metal, respectively. The event will close out with tunes from Hong Kong’s only post-punk noise duo Kvyle who have already toured Europe several times with their fantastic EP ambition, which expresses the frenetic energy of Hong Kong with an intense, congested sound. Truly a show that rockers cannot miss. Tickets range from $150 early-bird prices to $250 at the door.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
undergroundhk.com/2023/11/11/rock-show-for-all/
Address:
Fringe Club
2 Lower Albert Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
enquiry@hkfringeclub.com
Price:
From $150

Dates and times

20:30Rock Show For All!Fringe Club From $150
