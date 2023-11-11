Rock Show For All!

Time Out says

Live music venue The Underground is presenting a night of diverse musical performances with a lineup of talented bands. Local comedy rock band After After Party will kick things off with their humorous songs that are spot-on with picking out the aggravating parts of Hong Kong life. Shiver Shadow and What They Do will also get the house shaking with punchy rock and alt metal, respectively. The event will close out with tunes from Hong Kong’s only post-punk noise duo Kvyle who have already toured Europe several times with their fantastic EP ambition, which expresses the frenetic energy of Hong Kong with an intense, congested sound. Truly a show that rockers cannot miss. Tickets range from $150 early-bird prices to $250 at the door.