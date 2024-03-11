Rod Stewart ‘Live in Concert, One Last Time’

Time Out says

For one night only, British rock icon Rod Stewart will perform in Hong Kong as part of his ‘Live in Concert, One Last Time’ Asia tour. This tour marks Stewart’s first performance in Asia in 15 years, so we can just foresee this being a sold-out show. Fans can expect to hear some of his classic songs and greatest hits, such as Sailing, Maggie May, I Don’t Want to Talk About It, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?. Tickets will open for sale on November 13 for his March 11 concert, so mark your calendars and secure your seats early.