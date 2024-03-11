Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Rod Stewart ‘Live in Concert, One Last Time’

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. Rod Stewart Live In Concert, One Last Time
    Photograph: Courtesy Live NationRod Stewart Live In Concert, One Last Time
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Rod Stewart
    Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The British rock legend is playing Hong Kong for one night next March

For one night only, British rock icon Rod Stewart will perform in Hong Kong as part of his ‘Live in Concert, One Last Time’ Asia tour. This tour marks Stewart’s first performance in Asia in 15 years, so we can just foresee this being a sold-out show. Fans can expect to hear some of his classic songs and greatest hits, such as Sailing, Maggie May, I Don’t Want to Talk About It, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?. Tickets will open for sale on November 13 for his March 11 concert, so mark your calendars and secure your seats early.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.