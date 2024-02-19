Time Out says

Singer songwriter and actor Ronald Cheng will soon begin his world tour with a series of shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Due to citywide popularity, he’s had to add extra concert dates, and the final final additional show has been confirmed for February 19. Expect funny moments from the multi-talented artist who’s also fashioned himself as a bit of a comedian, as well as Cheng’s signature sweet crooning. Tickets are available from $488 to $988.