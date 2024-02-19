Hong Kong
Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’

  • Music
  • Hong Kong Coliseum, Hung Hom
Photograph: Courtesy Hk Ticketing
Tickets have been selling so fast that he’s had to add extra concert dates

Singer songwriter and actor Ronald Cheng will soon begin his world tour with a series of shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Due to citywide popularity, he’s had to add extra concert dates, and the final final additional show has been confirmed for February 19. Expect funny moments from the multi-talented artist who’s also fashioned himself as a bit of a comedian, as well as Cheng’s signature sweet crooning. Tickets are available from $488 to $988.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Hong Kong Coliseum
Hung Hom
Hong Kong

20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
20:15Ronald Cheng World Tour 2024 ‘Fragments of Wonder’Hong Kong Coliseum
