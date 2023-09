Time Out says

The four-piece Cantopop band will be having an end-of-year concert

Themed around ‘Juntos’, which is Spanish for ‘together’, Hong Kong band RubberBand wants to invite listeners to join their concert, coming together for a party of rediscovery. If you’re a fan, this concert will make a lovely Christmas or end-of-year treat.

Tickets go on sale on October 5, and will start from $480.