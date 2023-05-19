Hong Kong
Ruel 4th Wall World Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • E-Max, Kowloon Bay
ruel
Photograph: Facebook/Ruel
With three EP’s under his belt at just 20 years old, Ruel is currently one of Australia’s most successful artists. As part of his upcoming world tour, this Aussie singer-songwriter will be hitting the stage at E-Max’s Music Zone on May 19, where he’ll perform tracks from his all-new debut album, 4th Wall, along with some of his biggest hits like Younger, Dazed & Confused, and Painkiller.

Tickets to the concert are priced at $499 per person, but you can pay $400 extra to enjoy a VIP experience, which entails benefits such as early access to the concert venue, a pre-show acoustic performance, a Q&A session with Ruel, and a limited-edition world tour laminate as memorabilia.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1415661/ruel-4th-wall-world-tour-in-hong-kong/hong%20kong/2023-05-19/en#:~:text=Date%3A%20May%2019%2C%202023%20
Address:
E-Max
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$499 for general entry, +$400 for VIP experience

Dates and times

20:00E-Max $499 for general entry, +$400 for VIP experience
Buy
