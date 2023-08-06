Hong Kong
S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2023

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
The world’s wettest party will take place in the city this August

Songkran is a Thai national holiday that celebrates a new year in the Buddhist calendar, but to most people, it’s best known for its fun-filled water festival, where folks splash each other with water to ‘cleanse’ themselves for the new year. One of the most popular events that takes place during this holiday is S2O, or the Songkran Music Festival, which began in Thailand in 2015 and attracts visitors from around the world to go wild, get drenched, and dance to thumping beats by a line-up of international DJs. Since its launch, the festival has been held in Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and this summer, it’ll be taking place in Hong Kong for the first time!

From August 5 to 6, expect to get soaking wet at the Central Harbourfront Event Space as the festival welcomes partygoers to dance under the glow of bright lights, get splashed with a 360 degree water splashing system, and enjoy sets from world-renowned DJs such as Ben Nicky, Nicky Romero, electronic duo Krewella, and more at the main stage. Alternatively, there will be a non-wet zone featuring performances by local artists for attendees to take a break and unwind. More details about S2O’s full line up will be revealed on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Early-bird tickets are now sold out, but fret not, as PayMe users can enjoy an exclusive presale session on Popticket for general admission and VIP tickets from 11am onwards on April 18. Festival-goers have the option of purchasing passes for a single day or for both days of S2O. More presale tickets with other payment forms will be launched at later dates, so stay tuned to our website for more information to come.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/s2ohongkong
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

